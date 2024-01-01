npm-scan 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages. WARNING: npm-scan is still very much in early development and should not be used in production. We are developing more accurate heuristics. We are actively seeking new contributors with ideas for additional heuristics, so please do get in touch :) Another important project you can contribute to is npm-zoo, where past malicious packages are uploaded for research. We need more examples in order to develop better heuristics. Quickstart: npm install https://github.com/spaceraccoon/npm-scan.git npx npm-scan Usage: Usage: npx npm-scan [options] Options: -V, --version output the version number -p, --packages-dir <dir path> set directory path for packages. defaults to node_modules -e, --exclude-heuristics <items> exclude comma-separated list of heuristics -o, --output <file path> set file path for JSON output -v, --verbose print more details for each package scan -s, --strict include low-risk heuristics -h, --help output usage information Developing: git clone https://github.com/spaceraccoon/npm-scan.git npm link npm run scan npm run test npm run lint Push changes on a separate branch. To add a new