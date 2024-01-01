An open-source attack surface management platform for identifying and managing vulnerabilities
kube-hunter hunts for security weaknesses in Kubernetes clusters. The tool was developed to increase awareness and visibility for security issues in Kubernetes environments. You should NOT run kube-hunter on a Kubernetes cluster that you don't own! Run kube-hunter: kube-hunter is available as a container (aquasec/kube-hunter), and we also offer a web site at kube-hunter.aquasec.com where you can register online to receive a token allowing you to see and share the results online. You can also run the Python code yourself as described below. Explore vulnerabilities: The kube-hunter knowledge base includes articles about discoverable vulnerabilities and issues. When kube-hunter reports an issue, it will show its VID (Vulnerability ID) so you can look it up in the KB at https://aquasecurity.github.io/kube-hunter/
An open-source attack surface management platform for identifying and managing vulnerabilities
A VMware image for penetration testing purposes
A tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications
A Docker analysis tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities and weaknesses in Docker environments
A demonstration site for the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, intentionally vulnerable to various web-based attacks.
A vulnerable Android application demonstrating various security issues and vulnerabilities