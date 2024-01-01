LunaTrace 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

LunaTrace is an Open Source supply chain security and auditing tool. At its heart is a web console the tracks your projects and their dependencies, looking for vulnerabilities and other issues. This console is provided as a SAAS (available here for free) or you can deploy it and manage it yourself. Please see our LunaTrace documentation for more information. We're a team of Security Engineers on a mission to make awesome Open Source Application Security tooling. It all lives in this monorepo and here's a breakdown of where everything we've built lives. LunaTrace: A free alternative to services like GitHub Dependabot or Snyk that automatically monitors for your dependencies for vulnerabilities. It automatically integrates with GitHub Pull Requests to notify you of new CVEs before you deploy to production. Try it out in one-click via our GitHub App. Status: Production ready and under active development (our primary focus). Log4Shell CLI: A small command line utility to scan for Log4Shell. Also supports patching JAR files against Log4Shell, scanning running processes on your system, and more. Follow our Mitigation Guide for more context.