is-my-node-vulnerable 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This package helps ensure the security of your Node.js installation by checking for known vulnerabilities. It compares the version of Node.js you have installed (process.version) to the Node.js Security Database and alerts you if a vulnerability is found. Usage: npx is-my-node-vulnerable It's strongly recommended to include this as a step in the app CI. Output - When vulnerable: $ node -v v20.3.0 $ npx is-my-node-vulnerable █████ █████ ███ ██ ██████ ███████ ██████ ██ ██ ██ ██ ████ ██ ██ ██ ██ ██ ██ ██ ███████ ██ ██ ██ ██ ███ █████ ██████ ██ ██ ██ ██ ██ ██ ██ ██ ██ ██ ██ ██ ██████ ██ ██ ██ ████ ██████ ███████ ██ ██ The current Node.js version (v20.3.0) is vulnerable to the following CVEs: CVE-2023-30581: The use of proto in process.mainModule.proto.require() can bypass the policy mechanism and require modules outside of the policy.json definition Patched versions: ^16.20.1 || ^18.16.1 || ^20.3.1 Output - When non-vulnerable: $ node -v v20.11.1 $ npx is-my-node-vulnerable █████ ██ ██ ████