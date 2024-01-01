A tool for detecting and exploiting Android application vulnerabilities
This package helps ensure the security of your Node.js installation by checking for known vulnerabilities. It compares the version of Node.js you have installed (process.version) to the Node.js Security Database and alerts you if a vulnerability is found. Usage: npx is-my-node-vulnerable It's strongly recommended to include this as a step in the app CI. Output - When vulnerable: $ node -v v20.3.0 $ npx is-my-node-vulnerable █████ █████ ███ ██ ██████ ███████ ██████ ██ ██ ██ ██ ████ ██ ██ ██ ██ ██ ██ ██ ███████ ██ ██ ██ ██ ███ █████ ██████ ██ ██ ██ ██ ██ ██ ██ ██ ██ ██ ██ ██ ██████ ██ ██ ██ ████ ██████ ███████ ██ ██ The current Node.js version (v20.3.0) is vulnerable to the following CVEs: CVE-2023-30581: The use of proto in process.mainModule.proto.require() can bypass the policy mechanism and require modules outside of the policy.json definition Patched versions: ^16.20.1 || ^18.16.1 || ^20.3.1 Output - When non-vulnerable: $ node -v v20.11.1 $ npx is-my-node-vulnerable █████ ██ ██ ████
Web-application vulnerability scanner with extensive coverage of security testing modules.
Linux Exploit Suggester; suggests possible exploits based on the Linux operating system release number.
XGuardian XARA Security Scanner for OSX with URL scheme, Bundle ID, and keychain hijack checks.
Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources.
A Pythonic interface to the Internet Storm Center / DShield API