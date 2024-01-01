Search engine for open-source Git repositories with advanced features like case sensitivity and regular expressions.
WPRecon, is a tool for the recognition of vulnerabilities and blackbox information for wordpress. It helps in identifying potential security issues in WordPress websites and provides information about the plugins and themes used. It also provides information about the WordPress core version, plugins, and themes used. WPRecon is a powerful tool for security researchers and penetration testers to identify potential security vulnerabilities in WordPress websites.
Reformat and re-indent bookmarklets, ugly JavaScript, and unpack scripts with options available via UI.
Enhance your Android experience with the AMAaaS Agent APK for better performance and improved user experience.
A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses
A fake Django admin login screen to detect and notify admins of attempted unauthorized access
Python-based web server framework for setting up fake web servers and services with precise data responses.