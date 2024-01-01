WPRecon 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

WPRecon, is a tool for the recognition of vulnerabilities and blackbox information for wordpress. It helps in identifying potential security issues in WordPress websites and provides information about the plugins and themes used. It also provides information about the WordPress core version, plugins, and themes used. WPRecon is a powerful tool for security researchers and penetration testers to identify potential security vulnerabilities in WordPress websites.