A multi-threaded scanner that helps identify CORS flaws/misconfigurations It can scan multiple URLs simultaneously, making it a powerful tool for identifying CORS vulnerabilities. Features: * Multi-threaded scanning for faster results * Support for scanning multiple URLs at once * Identification of CORS flaws and misconfigurations Get started with cors-scanner today and take the first step towards securing your web applications!