CVE Ape is a fairly simple, free and open source tool which helps to find all registered at the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) list of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs). The tool creates a local copy of NVD and CVEs databases and allows to search for registered CVEs by package name, vendor name or over OS libs and packages listed in the package list. Main usage of this tool is to help with review of Linux based IOT devices, but could be also integrated at the CI/CD pipelines to maintain a better level of security. This is not a very precise tool because it is not checking any backports nor vendors if not supplied specifically. The tool is downloading and creating a local CVE database at ~/.cache/cve-ape/ folder. It can be used offline, but only after a first update as it has to create a database.