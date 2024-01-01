extended-xss-search 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A better version of my xssfinder tool - scans for different types of xss on a list of urls. This tool is designed to be more efficient and effective than the original xssfinder tool. Features: * Scans for different types of xss on a list of urls. * Supports multiple protocols (http, https, ftp, etc.). * Supports multiple file formats (json, csv, etc.). * Supports multiple languages. This tool is designed to be easy to use and understand. Please note that this tool is still in development and may have some bugs. If you find any bugs or have any suggestions, please let me know. Thank you for using this tool!