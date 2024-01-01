Do Not Disturb 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Do Not Disturb (DnD) is a free open-source security tool for macOS that detects unauthorized physical access to your laptop. To build DnD, it should build cleanly in Xcode, and to install, you can either build it or download the pre-built installer application and run the installer (UI) application. Support the product on the creator's Patreon page.