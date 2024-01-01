A program to log login attempts on Telnet (port 23) and track the Mirai botnet
Do Not Disturb (DnD) is a free open-source security tool for macOS that detects unauthorized physical access to your laptop. To build DnD, it should build cleanly in Xcode, and to install, you can either build it or download the pre-built installer application and run the installer (UI) application. Support the product on the creator's Patreon page.
A program to log login attempts on Telnet (port 23) and track the Mirai botnet
WiGLE.net is a platform that collects and provides data on WiFi networks and cell towers, with over 1.3 billion networks collected.
OpenSnitch is a GNU/Linux application firewall with interactive outbound connections filtering and system-wide domain blocking capabilities.
A multi-threaded intrusion detection system using Yara for network and stream IDS
Independent software vendor specializing in network security tools and network forensics.
A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions.