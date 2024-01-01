Zama's fhEVM Coprocessor is an open-source tool for building applications with Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE). It enables developers to create privacy-preserving solutions for various use cases including: 1. Confidential credit scoring 2. Preventive medicine 3. Biometric authentication 4. Tokenization 5. Confidential trading 6. On-chain identity management The tool provides libraries such as TFHE-RS, CONCRETE, CONCRETE ML, and FHEVM to facilitate the implementation of FHE in blockchain and AI applications. It aims to maintain data privacy while allowing computations on encrypted data.
This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.
Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.
Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.
A deep dive into the Ledger connect-kit compromise decryption process.
Clevis is a pluggable framework for automated decryption.
StegCloak is a JavaScript steganography module for hiding secrets inside text using invisible characters.
steg86 is a format-agnostic steganographic tool for x86 and AMD64 binaries.
A package for hiding data inside jpeg files using steganography techniques.
Zui is a desktop app for exploring and working with data, powered by Zed's 'Super-Structured Data' approach.