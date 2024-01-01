ZAMA Logo

ZAMA

0.0

Report Issue

Visit WebsitePromote

Zama's fhEVM Coprocessor is an open-source tool for building applications with Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE). It enables developers to create privacy-preserving solutions for various use cases including: 1. Confidential credit scoring 2. Preventive medicine 3. Biometric authentication 4. Tokenization 5. Confidential trading 6. On-chain identity management The tool provides libraries such as TFHE-RS, CONCRETE, CONCRETE ML, and FHEVM to facilitate the implementation of FHE in blockchain and AI applications. It aims to maintain data privacy while allowing computations on encrypted data.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
cryptographyprivacyaiopen-sourceencryption

FEATURES

This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.

Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.

Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.

ALTERNATIVES

Crypto Drainer Attack Logo
Crypto Drainer Attack
0.0

A deep dive into the Ledger connect-kit compromise decryption process.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
appseccryptographycybersecuritydata-securitydecryption
Clevis Logo
Clevis
0.0

Clevis is a pluggable framework for automated decryption.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
cryptographyencryptionsecuritydecryption
StegCloak Logo
StegCloak
0.0

StegCloak is a JavaScript steganography module for hiding secrets inside text using invisible characters.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
compressionencryptionjavascriptsteganography
steg86 Logo
steg86
0.0

steg86 is a format-agnostic steganographic tool for x86 and AMD64 binaries.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
binary-securityfile-analysissteganography
jsteg Logo
jsteg
0.0

A package for hiding data inside jpeg files using steganography techniques.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
steganographyimage-hidingdata-hidingjpeg
Zui Logo
Zui
0.0

Zui is a desktop app for exploring and working with data, powered by Zed's 'Super-Structured Data' approach.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
data-securitydata-analysisdata-visualization