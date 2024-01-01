ZAMA 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

Zama's fhEVM Coprocessor is an open-source tool for building applications with Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE). It enables developers to create privacy-preserving solutions for various use cases including: 1. Confidential credit scoring 2. Preventive medicine 3. Biometric authentication 4. Tokenization 5. Confidential trading 6. On-chain identity management The tool provides libraries such as TFHE-RS, CONCRETE, CONCRETE ML, and FHEVM to facilitate the implementation of FHE in blockchain and AI applications. It aims to maintain data privacy while allowing computations on encrypted data.