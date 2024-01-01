Protestware Open-Source Projects List

A debugger tool for reverse engineers, crackers, and security analysts, with a user-friendly debugging UI and custom agent support.
This list contains open-source projects that incorporate political protests in their software, ranging from subtle messages to conditional malware, sourced from CTO Club List, GitHub toxic-repos, and other platforms. It excludes repositories with less than 10 stars and those with slogans in documentation or source code.
A debugger tool for reverse engineers, crackers, and security analysts, with a user-friendly debugging UI and custom agent support.
A deserialization payload generator for .NET formatters
A Burp Suite plugin for automatically adding XSS and SQL payload to fuzz
Use FindYara, an IDA python plugin, to scan your binary with yara rules and quickly jump to matches.
VxSig is a tool to automatically generate AV byte signatures from similar binaries.
A .Net wrapper library for the native Yara library with interoperability and portability features.