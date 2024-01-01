Protestware Open-Source Projects List 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This list contains open-source projects that incorporate political protests in their software, ranging from subtle messages to conditional malware, sourced from CTO Club List, GitHub toxic-repos, and other platforms. It excludes repositories with less than 10 stars and those with slogans in documentation or source code.