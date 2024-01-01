Cyber Threat Hunting 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A collection of tools and resources for threat hunters. Sections: - Hunting Tools: Open source tools for hunting like Velociraptor, osquery, GRR, ELK, Sysmon, and more. - Resources: Useful resources to get started in Threat Hunting. - Hunting with AI: Leveraging ChatGPT prompts for Threat Hunting. - Must Read: Articles and blog posts covering different aspects of Threat Hunting. - Custom Scripts: Tools and scripts to support different types of hunts.