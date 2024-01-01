Cyber Threat Hunting

Container of 200 Windows EVTX samples for testing detection scripts and training on DFIR.
A collection of tools and resources for threat hunters. Sections: - Hunting Tools: Open source tools for hunting like Velociraptor, osquery, GRR, ELK, Sysmon, and more. - Resources: Useful resources to get started in Threat Hunting. - Hunting with AI: Leveraging ChatGPT prompts for Threat Hunting. - Must Read: Articles and blog posts covering different aspects of Threat Hunting. - Custom Scripts: Tools and scripts to support different types of hunts.
Container of 200 Windows EVTX samples for testing detection scripts and training on DFIR.
Open Source Threat Intelligence Collector with plugin-oriented framework.
Modular Threat Hunting Tool & Framework
A threat hunting tool for Windows event logs to detect APT movements and decrease the time to uncover suspicious activity.
A PowerShell module for threat hunting via Windows Event Logs
Automated framework for collecting and processing samples from VirusTotal with YARA rule integration.