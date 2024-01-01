MIDAS Logo

MIDAS (Mac Intrusion Detection Analysis System) has been archived and is no longer supported. The original source code is available on GitHub at https://github.com/etsy/MIDAS/tree/pre_archive. For more details, refer to Open Source Spring Cleaning.

Network Security
Free
mac intrusion-detection open-source

