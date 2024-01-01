Azure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services by Microsoft Azure for secure cloud solutions.
MIDAS (Mac Intrusion Detection Analysis System) has been archived and is no longer supported. The original source code is available on GitHub at https://github.com/etsy/MIDAS/tree/pre_archive. For more details, refer to Open Source Spring Cleaning.
DNS spoofer tool for redirecting DNS lookup requests.
A Python-based tool for subdomain enumeration and analysis
A script for extracting network metadata and fingerprints such as JA3 and HASSH from packet capture files or live network traffic.
A simple command-line tool that scans a website for CORS misconfigurations
Zeek Remote desktop fingerprinting script for fingerprinting Remote Desktop clients.