Git-Vuln-Finder

Deliberately vulnerable web application for security professionals to practice attack techniques.
Finding potential software vulnerabilities from git commit messages This tool uses natural language processing and machine learning to identify potential vulnerabilities in commit messages. It can be used to identify vulnerabilities in open-source projects, and to help developers prioritize their security efforts. The tool is available as an open-source project on GitHub.
Deliberately vulnerable web application for security professionals to practice attack techniques.
Cloud-based service for testing and analyzing Android and iOS apps for malware, vulnerabilities, and security threats.
A comprehensive guide to Android Security
testssl.sh is a free command line tool for checking server's TLS/SSL configurations with clear and machine-readable output.
Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources.
A wargame designed to test your hacking skills and knowledge