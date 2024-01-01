Git-Vuln-Finder 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Finding potential software vulnerabilities from git commit messages This tool uses natural language processing and machine learning to identify potential vulnerabilities in commit messages. It can be used to identify vulnerabilities in open-source projects, and to help developers prioritize their security efforts. The tool is available as an open-source project on GitHub.