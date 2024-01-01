PayPal Donate 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Donate to your favorite open-source projects and charities using PayPal. This tool allows you to donate to your favorite open-source projects and charities using PayPal. You can donate to a wide range of projects and charities, and even set up recurring donations. This tool is a great way to support the open-source community and give back to the developers who create the software you use.