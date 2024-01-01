PayPal Donate

Vulnerable Android application for learning security concepts.
Vulnerable Android application for learning security concepts.
Advanced email reconnaissance tool leveraging public data.
A community effort to compile security advisories for Ruby libraries with a detailed directory structure.
Fast and customizable vulnerability scanner
A tool that checks for hijackable packages in NPM and Python Pypi registries
OCaml bindings to the YARA scanning engine for integrating YARA scanning capabilities into OCaml projects