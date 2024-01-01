Audacity Logo

Audacity is a free, easy-to-use, multi-track audio editor and recorder available for Windows, Mac OS X, GNU/Linux, and other operating systems. It is developed by a group of volunteers and distributed under the GNU General Public License (GPL). Programs like Audacity are open source software, allowing anyone to study or use their source code. It features recording live audio, computer playback, converting tapes and records into digital recordings or CDs, and editing various audio formats like WAV, AIFF, FLAC, MP2, and MP3.

