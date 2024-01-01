A library to access and parse Windows Shortcut File (LNK) format.
Recog is a framework for identifying products, services, operating systems, and hardware by matching fingerprints against data returned from various network probes. It makes it simple to extract useful information from web server banners, snmp system description fields, and a whole lot more. Recog is open source, please see the LICENSE file for more information.
XMLStarlet offers a suite of command line utilities for manipulating and querying XML documents.
A portable volatile memory acquisition tool for Linux.
A powerful tool for analyzing and visualizing system activity timelines.
Recreates the File/Directory tree structure from an extracted $MFT file with detailed record mapping and analysis capabilities.
Hindsight is a free tool for analyzing web artifacts from Google Chrome/Chromium browsers and presenting the data in a timeline for forensic analysis.