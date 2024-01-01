Recog 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Recog is a framework for identifying products, services, operating systems, and hardware by matching fingerprints against data returned from various network probes. It makes it simple to extract useful information from web server banners, snmp system description fields, and a whole lot more. Recog is open source, please see the LICENSE file for more information.