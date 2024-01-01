Microsoft SEAL (Simple Encrypted Arithmetic Library) is an open-source homomorphic encryption library that enables computations on encrypted data without decrypting it first. It supports two encryption schemes: 1. BFV and BGV for modular arithmetic on encrypted integers 2. CKKS for approximate arithmetic on encrypted real or complex numbers The library allows for addition and multiplication operations on encrypted data, making it suitable for privacy-preserving computations in cloud environments. It is designed to be easy to use and compile in various environments, written in modern C++ with no external dependencies required. Microsoft SEAL provides APIs for key generation, encryption, decryption, and homomorphic operations. It includes features such as batching, rotation, and serialization of encrypted data. The library also offers optional integrations with Intel HEXL for performance optimization, Microsoft GSL for safe array access, and compression libraries like ZLIB and Zstandard for efficient data serialization. The project includes extensive documentation, examples, and a separate compiler tool called EVA to simplify CKKS scheme programming. Microsoft SEAL can be built for various platforms including Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, iOS, and WebAssembly, making it versatile for different application environments.
This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.
Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.
Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.
Monitors GitHub for leaked secrets
Securely wipe files and drives with randomized ASCII dicks.
BleachBit cleans files to free disk space and maintain privacy with various options and command line interface support.
Detect stegano-hidden data in PNG & BMP using zsteg tool.
A deep dive into the Ledger connect-kit compromise decryption process.
A cloud-native, event-driven data pipeline toolkit for security teams with extensible data processing and serverless deployment.