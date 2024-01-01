Microsoft SEAL 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

Microsoft SEAL (Simple Encrypted Arithmetic Library) is an open-source homomorphic encryption library that enables computations on encrypted data without decrypting it first. It supports two encryption schemes: 1. BFV and BGV for modular arithmetic on encrypted integers 2. CKKS for approximate arithmetic on encrypted real or complex numbers The library allows for addition and multiplication operations on encrypted data, making it suitable for privacy-preserving computations in cloud environments. It is designed to be easy to use and compile in various environments, written in modern C++ with no external dependencies required. Microsoft SEAL provides APIs for key generation, encryption, decryption, and homomorphic operations. It includes features such as batching, rotation, and serialization of encrypted data. The library also offers optional integrations with Intel HEXL for performance optimization, Microsoft GSL for safe array access, and compression libraries like ZLIB and Zstandard for efficient data serialization. The project includes extensive documentation, examples, and a separate compiler tool called EVA to simplify CKKS scheme programming. Microsoft SEAL can be built for various platforms including Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, iOS, and WebAssembly, making it versatile for different application environments.