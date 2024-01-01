OpenFHE Logo

OpenFHE is an open-source software library that implements post-quantum Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) schemes. It provides: 1. Efficient implementations of leading FHE schemes including BGV, BFV, CKKS, DM (FHEW), and CGGI (TFHE). 2. Support for various bootstrapping designs. 3. Simplified APIs and modularity for easier integration. 4. Cross-platform support and hardware accelerator integration. 5. Compliance with HomomorphicEncryption.org post-quantum security standards. 6. Available under the 2-clause BSD open-source license. The project is community-driven, supported by DARPA, and affiliated with NumFocus. It offers regular webinars on FHE and OpenFHE, and maintains a Google group for announcements.

Data Protection and Cryptography
cryptographyopen-sourceencryptionlibrary

