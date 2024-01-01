Wazuh Logo

Wazuh is an open-source security platform that provides unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads. It offers: 1. Endpoint Security: Configuration assessment, malware detection, and file integrity monitoring. 2. Threat Hunting: Log data analysis and vulnerability detection. 3. Security Operations: Incident response and regulatory compliance. 4. Cloud Security: Container security, posture management, and workload protection. The platform integrates historically separate functions into a single agent and platform architecture, covering public clouds, private clouds, and on-premise data centers. Wazuh includes real-time correlation and context for analysts, with active response capabilities for on-device remediation. As a SIEM solution, Wazuh provides monitoring, detection, and alerting of security events and incidents. It is designed to be flexible, scalable, and free from vendor lock-in, with no license costs. The platform is supported by a large community and is widely used in enterprise environments.

Security Operations
Free
xdrsiemendpoint-securitycloud-securityopen-sourcethreat-hunting

FEATURES

This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.

Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.

Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.

