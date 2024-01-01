Wazuh 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

Wazuh is an open-source security platform that provides unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads. It offers: 1. Endpoint Security: Configuration assessment, malware detection, and file integrity monitoring. 2. Threat Hunting: Log data analysis and vulnerability detection. 3. Security Operations: Incident response and regulatory compliance. 4. Cloud Security: Container security, posture management, and workload protection. The platform integrates historically separate functions into a single agent and platform architecture, covering public clouds, private clouds, and on-premise data centers. Wazuh includes real-time correlation and context for analysts, with active response capabilities for on-device remediation. As a SIEM solution, Wazuh provides monitoring, detection, and alerting of security events and incidents. It is designed to be flexible, scalable, and free from vendor lock-in, with no license costs. The platform is supported by a large community and is widely used in enterprise environments.