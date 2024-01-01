PacBot is a platform for continuous compliance monitoring, compliance reporting, and security automation for the cloud, with a plugin-based data ingestion architecture.
Tracecat is an open-source security automation platform that allows users to automate security alerts, build AI-assisted workflows, and close cases fast. It offers a no-code interface, unlimited workflows, and integrations with various security tools. The platform is open-source, Apache-2.0 licensed, and has a community-driven development process. Key features include a click-and-drag workflow builder, automated alert SLO tracking, MITRE ATT&CK labels, and AI-powered case management. The platform also offers a free plan with unlimited workflows and cases, making it suitable for solo security practitioners and large enterprises alike.
PacBot is a platform for continuous compliance monitoring, compliance reporting, and security automation for the cloud, with a plugin-based data ingestion architecture.
Workflows for Shuffle automation tool with structured categories and customization options.
A custom activity repository for Ayehu NG automation platform, allowing users to create and modify activities to fit their specific needs.
Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks.
A collection of AWS security architectures for various security operations.
A simple maturity model for enterprise detection and response