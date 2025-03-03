Black Duck is an application security platform focused on software supply chain security and software composition analysis (SCA). The platform helps organizations identify and manage risks in their software by providing comprehensive Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) management capabilities. Black Duck enables teams to scan applications for open source components, detect vulnerabilities, and ensure license compliance throughout the software development lifecycle. The solution integrates into CI/CD pipelines to automate security testing without impeding development velocity. Key capabilities include: - Software composition analysis to identify open source components and their associated risks - Vulnerability detection and management across the application portfolio - License compliance monitoring to prevent intellectual property issues - SBOM generation and management to meet regulatory requirements - Integration with DevSecOps workflows and CI/CD pipelines - Risk prioritization based on organizational policies The platform is designed to support various roles within an organization, from developers who need to secure code as they write it to security teams who need to manage risk at scale. Black Duck helps organizations address security concerns related to AI-generated code and maintain compliance with industry standards.
