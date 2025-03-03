Check Point CloudGuard WAF

CloudGuard WAF is a cloud-native web application and API security solution developed by Check Point. It uses contextual AI and machine learning to detect and prevent threats against web applications and APIs without relying on traditional signatures. The solution offers several key capabilities: 1. ML-based threat prevention that addresses OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities with minimal tuning requirements 2. API discovery and security features that help identify and protect against malicious API access and enforce API schema 3. Bot and DDoS prevention to stop automated attacks 4. Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) with protections for over 2,800 web CVEs and support for custom Snort 3.0 signatures CloudGuard WAF includes API discovery functionality that helps organizations identify and analyze their complete API landscape, including shadow APIs, rogue APIs, zombie APIs, and deprecated endpoints. This capability allows users to monitor API changes, minimize API drift, and protect sensitive data such as PII, financial information, and login credentials. The solution is available as a service (WAFaaS) that can be deployed quickly through DNS configuration changes. The service-based deployment automatically provides and renews SSL certificates and leverages CDN delivery to ensure continuous service availability against DDoS and bot attacks. CloudGuard WAF integrates with Check Point's broader CloudGuard platform, which includes additional cloud security capabilities such as Cloud Detection & Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Cloud Native Application Protection, and Code Security.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
