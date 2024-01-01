A comprehensive online resource for application security knowledge
Nikto is a web server scanner that helps in identifying potential security vulnerabilities on web servers. It can be run from the command line or as a Docker container, providing detailed reports on server misconfigurations and other issues.
A comprehensive online resource for application security knowledge
A tool to capture all the git secrets by leveraging multiple open source git searching tools.
kube-hunter hunts for security weaknesses in Kubernetes clusters.
OCaml bindings to the YARA scanning engine for integrating YARA scanning capabilities into OCaml projects
A tool for scanning and identifying potential security risks in GitHub organizations, users, and repositories.
testssl.sh is a free command line tool for checking server's TLS/SSL configurations with clear and machine-readable output.