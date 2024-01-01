Nikto Logo

Nikto is a web server scanner that helps in identifying potential security vulnerabilities on web servers. It can be run from the command line or as a Docker container, providing detailed reports on server misconfigurations and other issues.

Vulnerability Management
Free
web-app-securityweb-serverscannervulnerability-detectionsecurity-audit

