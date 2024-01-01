WS-Attacker 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

WS-Attacker is a modular framework for web services penetration testing developed by the Chair of Network and Data Security, Ruhr University Bochum, and Hackmanit GmbH. It allows loading WSDL files, sending SOAP messages, and extending functionality with plugins and libraries for specific Web Services attacks. More information on its architecture and extensibility can be found in the Penetration Testing Tool for Web Services Security paper. Current version supports SOAPAction spoofing, WS-Addressing spoofing, XML Signature Wrapping, and XML-based DoS attacks.