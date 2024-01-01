Comprehensive tutorial on modern exploitation techniques with a focus on understanding exploitation from scratch.
WS-Attacker is a modular framework for web services penetration testing developed by the Chair of Network and Data Security, Ruhr University Bochum, and Hackmanit GmbH. It allows loading WSDL files, sending SOAP messages, and extending functionality with plugins and libraries for specific Web Services attacks. More information on its architecture and extensibility can be found in the Penetration Testing Tool for Web Services Security paper. Current version supports SOAPAction spoofing, WS-Addressing spoofing, XML Signature Wrapping, and XML-based DoS attacks.
Weaponize Word documents with PowerShell Empire using the Microsoft DDE exploit.
A tool for recursively querying webservers
A unified repository for different Metasploit Framework payloads.
A Python utility to takeover domains vulnerable to AWS NS Takeover
A tool to dump login passwords from Linux desktop users, leveraging cleartext credentials in memory.