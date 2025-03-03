F5 NGINX App Protect Logo

F5 NGINX App Protect

0
Commercial
Application Security
Web App Security
Api Security
Waf
Cloud Security
Kubernetes
Devsecops
Application Security
Dos
Bot Detection
Security Automation
Visit Website

F5 NGINX App Protect is a web application firewall (WAF) designed to secure modern applications and APIs across distributed architectures and hybrid environments. The solution integrates into DevOps workflows as a lightweight security component that provides layer 7 denial-of-service (DoS) protection, bot defense, and API security. It runs natively on F5 NGINX Plus and F5 NGINX Ingress Controller, making it platform-agnostic with deployment options from edge load balancers to individual pods in Kubernetes clusters. Key capabilities include: - API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC protocols - Layer 7 DoS mitigation using behavioral analytics and machine learning - Bot protection against automated attacks - OWASP Top 10 vulnerability protection - Security automation through declarative API-based deployment - Centralized visibility and policy management - Threat intelligence integration for detecting sophisticated attack campaigns The solution is designed to be integrated into CI/CD pipelines as "security as code," allowing development teams to incorporate security controls early in the application development lifecycle. It aims to reduce operational costs through machine learning and adaptive policy configuration while providing consistent protection across multi-cloud environments.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Hardened malloc Logo
Hardened malloc

A security-focused general purpose memory allocator providing the malloc API with hardening against heap corruption vulnerabilities.

Free
Application Security
Seekrets OSS Logo
Seekrets OSS

A command-line tool that scans NPM packages and ZIP files to detect exposed secrets and sensitive credentials in source code and configuration files.

Free
Application Security
Qwiet Logo
Qwiet

Qwiet AI is an application security platform that combines SAST, SCA, container security, secrets detection, and SBOM scanning with AI-powered vulnerability prioritization and automated fix generation.

Commercial
Application Security
Apiiro ASPM Platform Logo
Apiiro ASPM Platform

Apiiro ASPM Platform is an application security solution that provides code-to-runtime visibility, risk assessment, and remediation capabilities to help organizations manage and reduce security risks across their application portfolio.

Commercial
Application Security
Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) Logo
Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA)

A PHP/MySQL web application designed to aid security professionals in testing their skills and tools in a legal environment.

Free
Application Security
ffufai Logo
ffufai

ffufai is an AI-enhanced wrapper for ffuf that automatically suggests file extensions for web fuzzing based on the target URL and headers.

Free
Application Security
TerraGoat Logo
TerraGoat

A learning and training project demonstrating common configuration errors in cloud environments.

Free
Application Security
headi Logo
headi

A tool for automated HTTP header injection

Free
Application Security

PINNED

ImmuniWeb® Discovery Logo

ImmuniWeb® Discovery

ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.

Attack Surface Management
InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Resources
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Check Point CloudGuard WAF Logo

Check Point CloudGuard WAF

A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Cloud Security