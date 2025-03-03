F5 NGINX App Protect 0 Commercial

F5 NGINX App Protect is a web application firewall (WAF) designed to secure modern applications and APIs across distributed architectures and hybrid environments. The solution integrates into DevOps workflows as a lightweight security component that provides layer 7 denial-of-service (DoS) protection, bot defense, and API security. It runs natively on F5 NGINX Plus and F5 NGINX Ingress Controller, making it platform-agnostic with deployment options from edge load balancers to individual pods in Kubernetes clusters. Key capabilities include: - API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC protocols - Layer 7 DoS mitigation using behavioral analytics and machine learning - Bot protection against automated attacks - OWASP Top 10 vulnerability protection - Security automation through declarative API-based deployment - Centralized visibility and policy management - Threat intelligence integration for detecting sophisticated attack campaigns The solution is designed to be integrated into CI/CD pipelines as "security as code," allowing development teams to incorporate security controls early in the application development lifecycle. It aims to reduce operational costs through machine learning and adaptive policy configuration while providing consistent protection across multi-cloud environments.