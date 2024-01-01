A tool for scanning and identifying potential security risks in GitHub organizations, users, and repositories.
OWASP Joomla Vulnerability Scanner is a free and open-source tool designed to identify vulnerabilities in Joomla-based websites. It uses a combination of automated and manual testing to identify potential security issues, including SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), and cross-site request forgery (CSRF).
A tool for scanning and identifying potential security risks in GitHub organizations, users, and repositories.
JavaScript library scanner and SBOM generator
A repository containing hourly-updated data dumps of bug bounty platform scopes
A tool for scanning Adobe Experience Manager instances for potential security vulnerabilities
Crt.sh is a website that allows users to search for SSL/TLS certificates of a targeted domain, providing transparency into certificate logs.
A collection of SQL injection cheat sheets for various databases