OWASP Joomla Vulnerability Scanner is a free and open-source tool designed to identify vulnerabilities in Joomla-based websites. It uses a combination of automated and manual testing to identify potential security issues, including SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), and cross-site request forgery (CSRF).