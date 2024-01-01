OWASP Joomla Vulnerability Scanner Logo

OWASP Joomla Vulnerability Scanner is a free and open-source tool designed to identify vulnerabilities in Joomla-based websites. It uses a combination of automated and manual testing to identify potential security issues, including SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), and cross-site request forgery (CSRF).

