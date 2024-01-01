A tool for enumerating X-Forwarded-For headers in HTTP requests
A python tool used to discover endpoints, potential parameters, and a target specific wordlist for a given target. It can be used to find potential vulnerabilities in web applications. Features: * Discover endpoints * Find potential parameters * Generate a target specific wordlist Usage: 1. Clone the repository 2. Run the tool with the target URL as an argument Example: python xLinkFinder.py https://example.com
A tool for enumerating X-Forwarded-For headers in HTTP requests
A simple Docker-based honeypot to detect port scanning
A Profiling Method for SSH Clients and Servers.
Python module for fast packet parsing with TCP/IP protocol definitions.
Pure Python implementation of Microsoft RDP protocol with various tools and support for different security layers.
A wrapper around jNetPcap for packet capturing with Clojure, available for Linux and Windows.