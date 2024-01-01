xLinkFinder 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A python tool used to discover endpoints, potential parameters, and a target specific wordlist for a given target. It can be used to find potential vulnerabilities in web applications. Features: * Discover endpoints * Find potential parameters * Generate a target specific wordlist Usage: 1. Clone the repository 2. Run the tool with the target URL as an argument Example: python xLinkFinder.py https://example.com