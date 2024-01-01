JAADAS is a powerful tool for static analysis of Android applications, providing features like API misuse analysis and inter-procedure dataflow analysis.
ModSecurity is an open-source web application firewall (WAF) that can be used to protect web applications from various types of attacks. It provides a flexible and scalable way to monitor and control HTTP traffic, allowing you to define custom rules to detect and prevent attacks. ModSecurity is widely used in the industry and has been integrated with various web servers and frameworks. It is also highly customizable, allowing you to tailor it to your specific needs and security requirements. With its robust feature set and flexibility, ModSecurity is an excellent choice for protecting your web applications from various types of threats.
Tracee is a runtime security and observability tool using eBPF technology.
A tool for dynamic analysis of mobile applications in a controlled environment.
Gitleaks is a SAST tool for detecting and preventing hardcoded secrets in git repos.
cwe_checker is a suite of checks to detect common bug classes in ELF binaries using Ghidra for firmware analysis.
Dynamic Java code instrumentation kit for Android applications.