ModSecurity 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

ModSecurity is an open-source web application firewall (WAF) that can be used to protect web applications from various types of attacks. It provides a flexible and scalable way to monitor and control HTTP traffic, allowing you to define custom rules to detect and prevent attacks. ModSecurity is widely used in the industry and has been integrated with various web servers and frameworks. It is also highly customizable, allowing you to tailor it to your specific needs and security requirements. With its robust feature set and flexibility, ModSecurity is an excellent choice for protecting your web applications from various types of threats.