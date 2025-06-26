TrustCaptcha 0 Commercial

TrustCaptcha is a privacy-focused CAPTCHA alternative designed to protect websites and applications from bot attacks while maintaining GDPR compliance. The solution employs a multi-layered security approach consisting of three main components: 1. Dynamically Scaled Proof-of-Work: A cryptographic puzzle that automatically adjusts difficulty based on repeated requests, making automated attacks computationally expensive and less profitable. 2. AI-based Bot Score: An algorithm that analyzes device data, session information, and user behavior to calculate a probability value indicating whether the visitor is a bot. 3. Customizable Security Configuration: Options to tailor security settings according to specific requirements. Unlike traditional CAPTCHAs that rely on image puzzles, TrustCaptcha focuses on providing a seamless user experience while maintaining strong security. The solution is fully customizable with light and dark themes, supports over 35 languages, and offers white-labeling capabilities. TrustCaptcha provides integration options for numerous platforms and programming languages including JavaScript, PHP, Python, React, Angular, WordPress, and mobile platforms like Android and iOS. All data processing occurs on EU-hosted servers, making it suitable for organizations with strict data privacy requirements. The tool is designed to be accessible for all users, including those with disabilities, and aims to increase conversion rates by eliminating frustrating puzzle-solving experiences that can lead to user abandonment.