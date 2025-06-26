TrustCaptcha is a privacy-focused CAPTCHA alternative designed to protect websites and applications from bot attacks while maintaining GDPR compliance. The solution employs a multi-layered security approach consisting of three main components: 1. Dynamically Scaled Proof-of-Work: A cryptographic puzzle that automatically adjusts difficulty based on repeated requests, making automated attacks computationally expensive and less profitable. 2. AI-based Bot Score: An algorithm that analyzes device data, session information, and user behavior to calculate a probability value indicating whether the visitor is a bot. 3. Customizable Security Configuration: Options to tailor security settings according to specific requirements. Unlike traditional CAPTCHAs that rely on image puzzles, TrustCaptcha focuses on providing a seamless user experience while maintaining strong security. The solution is fully customizable with light and dark themes, supports over 35 languages, and offers white-labeling capabilities. TrustCaptcha provides integration options for numerous platforms and programming languages including JavaScript, PHP, Python, React, Angular, WordPress, and mobile platforms like Android and iOS. All data processing occurs on EU-hosted servers, making it suitable for organizations with strict data privacy requirements. The tool is designed to be accessible for all users, including those with disabilities, and aims to increase conversion rates by eliminating frustrating puzzle-solving experiences that can lead to user abandonment.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
Open-Source framework for detecting and preventing dependency confusion leakage with a holistic approach and wide technology support.
Hack with JavaScript XSS'OR tool for encoding/decoding and various XSS related functionalities.
A self-managed static code analysis platform that conducts continuous inspection of codebases to identify security vulnerabilities, bugs, and code quality issues.
An API security and monitoring platform that automatically discovers, validates, and protects API endpoints while providing comprehensive management and analytics capabilities.
Deliberately vulnerable web application for educational purposes.
PINNED
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
PTJunior
An AI-powered penetration testing platform that autonomously discovers, exploits, and documents vulnerabilities while generating NIST-compliant reports.
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
OSINTLeak
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.