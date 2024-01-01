A technique to encode data within DNS queries for covert communication channels.
An extremely fast and flexible web fuzzer. Filebuster is a fast and flexible web fuzzer that can be used to identify vulnerabilities in web applications. It supports various protocols such as HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and more. Filebuster can be used to identify vulnerabilities such as SQL injection, cross-site scripting, and file inclusion vulnerabilities. It also supports various fuzzing techniques such as brute force, dictionary, and mutation fuzzing. Filebuster is a powerful tool that can be used to identify vulnerabilities in web applications and help developers to fix them.
A multi-tool for subdomain enumeration
Identify unintended network access to AWS resources and ensure network security by analyzing network reachability conditions.
Open source security-oriented language for describing protocols and applying security policies on captured traffic.
Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System that emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x and offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly, and TCP port scan detection.
A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing potential attacks on Android devices via ADB over TCP/IP