Xygeni is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that focuses on software supply chain security. The platform provides: - Risk assessment capabilities for software development processes - Prioritization mechanisms for security issues - Protection against attacks and malware in the software supply chain - Software development lifecycle security monitoring - Supply chain vulnerability detection and management
A tool for detecting capabilities in executable files, providing insights into a program's behavior and potential malicious activities.
A tool that uses Apache mod_rewrite to redirect invalid URIs to a specified URL
IDAPython plugin for generating Yara rules/patterns from x86/x86-64 code through parameterization.
WackoPicko is a vulnerable website with known vulnerabilities, now available as a Docker image and included in the OWASP Broken Web Applications Project.
A comprehensive cheatsheet for XSS filter evasion techniques.
Cutting-edge technology for developing security applications within the Linux kernel.
Embeddable Yara library for Java with support for loading rules and scanning data.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.