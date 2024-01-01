Deep Instinct for Endpoints

A set of utility programs that monitor and control the SMART system built into modern hard drives, providing proactive measures to prevent data loss.
Deep Instinct is a cybersecurity platform that uses deep learning to predict and prevent unknown threats, including ransomware and zero-day malware, from infiltrating storage environments, applications, and endpoints. The platform provides predictive prevention, reducing SOC burnout and enabling innovation. The platform offers protection for storage, applications, and endpoints, preventing malware from entering the organization and blocking malicious code from being written to disk.
A free, fast, and flexible multi-platform IOC and YARA scanner for Windows, Linux, and macOS.
MetaDefender Cloud offers advanced threat prevention using technologies like Multiscanning, Deep CDR, and Sandbox.
Comprehensive endpoint security solution providing proactive defenses, remediation tools, and centralized management to prevent threats and ensure uptime.
Track postMessage usage with this Chrome Extension
A tool for monitoring and managing device compliance and security across multiple platforms