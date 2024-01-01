Deep Instinct for Endpoints Logo

Deep Instinct for Endpoints

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Deep Instinct is a cybersecurity platform that uses deep learning to predict and prevent unknown threats, including ransomware and zero-day malware, from infiltrating storage environments, applications, and endpoints. The platform provides predictive prevention, reducing SOC burnout and enabling innovation. The platform offers protection for storage, applications, and endpoints, preventing malware from entering the organization and blocking malicious code from being written to disk.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
ransomware-preventionendpoint-securityapplication-security

ALTERNATIVES

smartmontools Logo

smartmontools

0 (0)

A set of utility programs that monitor and control the SMART system built into modern hard drives, providing proactive measures to prevent data loss.

Endpoint Security
Free