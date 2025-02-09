Flyingduck is a security analysis platform that integrates multiple application security testing capabilities into the software development lifecycle. The platform implements several key security features: - Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for analyzing source code during development - Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for identifying vulnerabilities in direct and transitive dependencies - Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation for tracking software components - Secrets detection to identify exposed sensitive information like API keys and credentials - AI-assisted vulnerability remediation providing actionable fix recommendations The tool integrates into CI/CD pipelines and performs security scanning at the commit stage, enabling early vulnerability detection. It analyzes active code paths to identify security issues and provides developers with: - Vulnerability assessment reports with Common Vulnerability Code references - Dependency upgrade guidance - Compliance checking capabilities - GitHub repository scanning - Code security best practices recommendations The platform focuses on shift-left security practices by incorporating security testing early in the development process rather than post-deployment.
