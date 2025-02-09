Flyingduck Logo

Flyingduck

0
Commercial
Application Security
application-security
static-analysis
devsecops
ci-cd
vulnerability-detection
dependency-scanning
sbom
ai
security-automation
github
Visit Website

Flyingduck is a security analysis platform that integrates multiple application security testing capabilities into the software development lifecycle. The platform implements several key security features: - Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for analyzing source code during development - Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for identifying vulnerabilities in direct and transitive dependencies - Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation for tracking software components - Secrets detection to identify exposed sensitive information like API keys and credentials - AI-assisted vulnerability remediation providing actionable fix recommendations The tool integrates into CI/CD pipelines and performs security scanning at the commit stage, enabling early vulnerability detection. It analyzes active code paths to identify security issues and provides developers with: - Vulnerability assessment reports with Common Vulnerability Code references - Dependency upgrade guidance - Compliance checking capabilities - GitHub repository scanning - Code security best practices recommendations The platform focuses on shift-left security practices by incorporating security testing early in the development process rather than post-deployment.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

parameth Logo
parameth

A tool for brute-forcing GET and POST parameters to discover potential vulnerabilities in web applications.

Free
Application Security
Terrascan Logo
Terrascan

Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms.

Free
Application Security
URL Redirection Logo
URL Redirection

Technique used to forward one URL to another.

Free
Application Security
Google Play Crawler JAVA API Logo
Google Play Crawler JAVA API

A Java API for searching and downloading Android applications from Google Play with additional check-in features for generating ANDROID-ID.

Free
Application Security
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance Logo
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance

Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance.

Commercial
Application Security
SearchCode Logo
SearchCode

SearchCode is an extensive code search engine that indexes 75 billion lines of code from millions of projects to help developers find coding examples and libraries.

Free
Application Security
Subresource Integrity (SRI) Logo
Subresource Integrity (SRI)

A security feature to prevent unexpected manipulation of fetched resources.

Free
Application Security
HoneyHTTPD Logo
HoneyHTTPD

Python-based web server framework for setting up fake web servers and services with precise data responses.

Free
Application Security

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
Kriptos Logo

Kriptos

An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.

Commercial
Data Protection
System Two Security Logo

System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Commercial
Security Operations
Aikido Security Logo

Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Commercial
Application Security
Permiso Logo

Permiso

Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.

Commercial
IAM
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security
CyberSecTools logoCyberSecTools

Explore the largest curated directory of cybersecurity tools and resources to enhance your security practices. Find the right solution for your domain.

Copyright © 2025 - All rights reserved

LINKS
Blog
LEGAL
Terms of servicesPrivacy policy