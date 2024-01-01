Repokid uses Access Advisor to remove unused service permissions from IAM roles in AWS.
OpenIAM provides a comprehensive identity governance solution with capabilities for CIAM, MFA, and PAM, all on a converged platform that supports integration with a wide range of applications and services.
Repokid uses Access Advisor to remove unused service permissions from IAM roles in AWS.
A powerful tool that enables organizations to discover, manage, and secure privileged access, helping to reduce the risks associated with privileged accounts and activities.
Guidelines and best practices for securely storing passwords.
A tool for visualizing AWS IAM and Organizations in a graph format with Neo4j, supporting anomaly detection and custom data processing.
A web service for easier AWS IAM permissions and credential management with various login methods and IAM Self-Service Wizard.
Zoho Vault is a secure password management tool that allows you to store and automatically fill in passwords on websites and apps.