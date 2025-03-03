Jit 0 Commercial

Jit is an application security platform that integrates multiple security scanning capabilities into a unified developer-focused interface. The platform incorporates several key security scanning functionalities: - Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for custom code analysis - Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for open source dependency scanning - Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security scanning - Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) - Container and Kubernetes security scanning - Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation - Secrets detection - Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) - CI/CD pipeline security checks The platform integrates with common development environments and cloud platforms including: - GitHub and GitLab for source code management - AWS, Azure, and GCP for cloud infrastructure - VS Code for IDE integration - Jira and Slack for workflow integration Key functionalities include: - Automated security scanning during pull requests - Contextual risk prioritization of security findings - Security policy management and enforcement - Team-based security reporting - Automated remediation capabilities - Vulnerability management workflow The platform aims to implement security controls within existing development workflows while providing visibility and management capabilities for security teams.