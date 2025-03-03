Jit is an application security platform that integrates multiple security scanning capabilities into a unified developer-focused interface. The platform incorporates several key security scanning functionalities: - Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for custom code analysis - Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for open source dependency scanning - Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security scanning - Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) - Container and Kubernetes security scanning - Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation - Secrets detection - Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) - CI/CD pipeline security checks The platform integrates with common development environments and cloud platforms including: - GitHub and GitLab for source code management - AWS, Azure, and GCP for cloud infrastructure - VS Code for IDE integration - Jira and Slack for workflow integration Key functionalities include: - Automated security scanning during pull requests - Contextual risk prioritization of security findings - Security policy management and enforcement - Team-based security reporting - Automated remediation capabilities - Vulnerability management workflow The platform aims to implement security controls within existing development workflows while providing visibility and management capabilities for security teams.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
Yaramod is a library for parsing YARA rules into AST and building new YARA rulesets with C++ programming interface.
A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture.
A technology lookup and lead generation tool that identifies the technology stack of any website and provides features for market research, competitor analysis, and data enrichment.
ARM TrustZone provides a secure execution environment for applications on ARM processors.
BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integration and user-friendly customization options.
Aqua Security is a CNAPP that provides comprehensive security for cloud native applications across their entire lifecycle, from development to production, in various cloud and container environments.
A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in dependency configurations by checking for lingering free namespaces for private package names.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Check Point CloudGuard WAF
A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.