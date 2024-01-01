Backlash 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

Backslash Security is an application security platform that utilizes reachability analysis to enhance traditional Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Software Composition Analysis (SCA) capabilities. The tool aims to reduce false positives and prioritize vulnerabilities by analyzing code reachability and data flow context. It offers features such as phantom package detection, fix simulation, and AI-powered remediation advice. Backslash integrates with CI/CD pipelines and provides automated security checks for pull requests. The platform also includes functionality for generating Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) and Vulnerability Exploitability eXchange (VEX) reports. Additional features include secret detection in code, open-source license policy enforcement, and malicious package identification. The tool is designed to provide visibility into application risks and help development teams focus on addressing the most critical security issues.