Akto 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

Akto is an API security platform that provides functionality for API discovery, security testing, and monitoring. The platform includes capabilities for: API Discovery and Inventory: - Discovers APIs across internal, public, and third-party applications - Identifies sensitive data exposure and PII in API traffic - Monitors API changes and new endpoints Security Testing: - Performs authentication and authorization testing - Tests for OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities - Enables API security testing in CI/CD pipelines - Includes test cases for JWT vulnerabilities, IDOR, access control issues Monitoring and Management: - Provides continuous API security posture monitoring - Supports multiple API protocols including REST, SOAP, GraphQL, gRPC - Integrates with various traffic sources through connectors - Offers deployment options for cloud and on-premises environments