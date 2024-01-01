Akto is an API security platform that provides functionality for API discovery, security testing, and monitoring. The platform includes capabilities for: API Discovery and Inventory: - Discovers APIs across internal, public, and third-party applications - Identifies sensitive data exposure and PII in API traffic - Monitors API changes and new endpoints Security Testing: - Performs authentication and authorization testing - Tests for OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities - Enables API security testing in CI/CD pipelines - Includes test cases for JWT vulnerabilities, IDOR, access control issues Monitoring and Management: - Provides continuous API security posture monitoring - Supports multiple API protocols including REST, SOAP, GraphQL, gRPC - Integrates with various traffic sources through connectors - Offers deployment options for cloud and on-premises environments
