Commercial
Application Security
api-security
application-security
devsecops
authentication
vulnerability-management
ci-cd
Akto is an API security platform that provides functionality for API discovery, security testing, and monitoring. The platform includes capabilities for: API Discovery and Inventory: - Discovers APIs across internal, public, and third-party applications - Identifies sensitive data exposure and PII in API traffic - Monitors API changes and new endpoints Security Testing: - Performs authentication and authorization testing - Tests for OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities - Enables API security testing in CI/CD pipelines - Includes test cases for JWT vulnerabilities, IDOR, access control issues Monitoring and Management: - Provides continuous API security posture monitoring - Supports multiple API protocols including REST, SOAP, GraphQL, gRPC - Integrates with various traffic sources through connectors - Offers deployment options for cloud and on-premises environments

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Bearer CLI Logo
Bearer CLI

Static application security testing (SAST) tool for scanning source code against security and privacy risks.

Free
Application Security
Websecurify Logo
Websecurify

Websecurify provides efficient ways to protect organizations with sophisticated technology and expert consultancy.

Free
Application Security
App Detonator Logo
App Detonator

A tool for dynamic analysis of mobile applications in a controlled environment.

Free
Application Security
Node.js Goof Logo
Node.js Goof

Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application that includes a series of vulnerabilities and exploits

Free
Application Security
Joint Advanced Application Defect Assessment for Android Application (JAADAS) Logo
Joint Advanced Application Defect Assessment for Android Application (JAADAS)

JAADAS is a powerful tool for static analysis of Android applications, providing features like API misuse analysis and inter-procedure dataflow analysis.

Free
Application Security
EvoMaster Logo
EvoMaster

EvoMaster is an open-source tool that automatically generates system-level test cases for web APIs using AI-driven techniques.

Free
Application Security
URL Redirect from www to non-www Logo
URL Redirect from www to non-www

Automatically redirect users from www to non-www for a secure connection.

Free
Application Security
Impart Logo
Impart

A web application firewall and API security platform that combines API discovery, runtime protection, vulnerability testing, and security posture management.

Commercial
Application Security

PINNED

Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo

Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

Free
Security Operations
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.

Free
Blogs and News
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security
