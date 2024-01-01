Themis 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Themis is an open-source high-level cryptographic services library for securing data during authentication, storage, messaging, network exchange, etc. Themis solves 90% of typical data protection use cases that are common for most apps. Themis helps to build both simple and complex cryptographic features easily, quickly, and securely. Themis allows developers to focus on the main thing: developing their applications. Use cases that Themis solves: - Encrypt stored secrets in your apps and backend: API keys, session tokens, files. - Encrypt sensitive data fields before storing in database ("application-side field-level encryption"). - Support searchable encryption, data tokenization and data masking using Themis and Acra. - Exchange secrets securely: share sensitive data between parties, build simple chat app.