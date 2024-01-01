Steganographic Swiss army knife for encoding and decoding data into images.
Themis is an open-source high-level cryptographic services library for securing data during authentication, storage, messaging, network exchange, etc. Themis solves 90% of typical data protection use cases that are common for most apps. Themis helps to build both simple and complex cryptographic features easily, quickly, and securely. Themis allows developers to focus on the main thing: developing their applications. Use cases that Themis solves: - Encrypt stored secrets in your apps and backend: API keys, session tokens, files. - Encrypt sensitive data fields before storing in database ("application-side field-level encryption"). - Support searchable encryption, data tokenization and data masking using Themis and Acra. - Exchange secrets securely: share sensitive data between parties, build simple chat app.
A tool for creating cryptographically strong volumes that destroy themselves upon tampering or via issued command.
SOPS is an editor of encrypted files supporting various formats and encryption methods.
A toolkit for testing, tweaking and cracking JSON Web Tokens
A cloud-based key management service for encrypting and digitally signing data.
Steghide is a steganography program that hides data in image and audio files.