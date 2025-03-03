Mend (formerly WhiteSource) is an application security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management capabilities: The platform integrates several key components: - Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for detecting vulnerabilities and license compliance issues in open source components - Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for analyzing proprietary source code - Container security scanning for identifying vulnerabilities in container images - Automated dependency updates to maintain current versions of dependencies - AI model risk analysis capabilities for assessing security risks in AI-generated code - SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) generation and management Key features include: - Repository integration with major development platforms - Real-time vulnerability detection during development - Reachability analysis to determine exploitable vulnerabilities - License compliance management for open source components - Centralized security policy management and configuration - Integration with CI/CD pipelines and development workflows - Vulnerability prioritization based on CVSS scores and exploitability - Container image analysis and security assessment - Automated dependency update management The platform provides separate interfaces and workflows for both development and security teams, allowing each group to work within their preferred environments while maintaining security oversight.
