Commercial
Vulnerability Management
vulnerability-management
application-security
cloud-security
security-analysis
risk-management
security-automation
Phoenix Security is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) and Unified Vulnerability Management (UVM) platform that processes security data from multiple sources. The platform integrates with application security scanners to aggregate, deduplicate, and contextualize vulnerabilities across cloud infrastructure and applications. It provides vulnerability prioritization capabilities by analyzing threat intelligence and correlating security findings to help identify critical issues. The system offers functionality for: - Vulnerability aggregation and deduplication - Risk contextualization and prioritization - Integration with security scanners and tools - Vulnerability tracking and management - Cloud security posture monitoring - Application security program management

