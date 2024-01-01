Phoenix Security is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) and Unified Vulnerability Management (UVM) platform that processes security data from multiple sources. The platform integrates with application security scanners to aggregate, deduplicate, and contextualize vulnerabilities across cloud infrastructure and applications. It provides vulnerability prioritization capabilities by analyzing threat intelligence and correlating security findings to help identify critical issues. The system offers functionality for: - Vulnerability aggregation and deduplication - Risk contextualization and prioritization - Integration with security scanners and tools - Vulnerability tracking and management - Cloud security posture monitoring - Application security program management
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
A virtual host scanner with the ability to detect catch-all scenarios, aliases, and dynamic default pages, presented at SecTalks BNE in September 2017.
An AI-powered Google Dorking tool that helps create effective search queries to uncover sensitive information on the internet.
A platform to learn SQL injection techniques and methods
A GitHub App that monitors GitHub organizations or repositories for adherence to security best practices and detects policy violations.
An OSINT tool that generates username lists for companies on LinkedIn for social engineering attacks or security testing purposes.
A tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications
Amass by OWASP performs comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery.
A vulnerability scanner that helps you identify and fix vulnerabilities in your code
