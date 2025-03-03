Falcon ASPM 0 Commercial

Falcon Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) is a cloud security solution that provides visibility into application security posture across cloud environments. The tool offers agentless application mapping capabilities that create real-time maps of cloud applications, including microservices, APIs, data flows, and dependencies without requiring manual documentation. Falcon ASPM helps organizations prioritize vulnerabilities based on business impact rather than standard CVS scoring, potentially reducing vulnerability counts by up to 95% by focusing on threats that directly impact business operations. Key features include: - Comprehensive application visibility across any cloud environment - Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation for all software dependencies - Automated identification of sensitive data flows (PII, PCI, PHI) - Business context for threat prioritization - DevSecOps workflow automation with integrations for Jira, Azure DevOps, and ServiceNow The solution aims to democratize application security by providing a common visualization and language that can be understood by security, development, and operations teams, facilitating collaboration in cloud-native environments.