A Burp extension for scanning JavaScript files for endpoint links
The Matasano Crypto Challenges are a set of 48 practical programming exercises that Thomas Ptacek and his team at Matasano Security have developed as a teaching tool. The challenges cover a wide range of topics in cryptography and are designed to help developers improve their skills in application security. The challenges are not documented anywhere, but they are designed to be tractable and can be completed with diligence, coffee, and graph paper. The challenges cover topics such as encryption, decryption, and hashing, and are designed to help developers improve their skills in application security. The challenges are a great way for developers to improve their skills in cryptography and application security, and are particularly recommended for developers who have no experience with application security.
QIRA is a competitor to strace and gdb with MIT license, supporting Ubuntu and Docker for wider compatibility.
A full python tool for analyzing Android files with various functionalities.
A series of levels teaching about common mistakes and gotchas when using Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Detect users' operating systems and perform redirection with Apache mod_rewrite.
A third-party Nginx module that prevents common web attacks by reading a small subset of simple rules containing 99% of known patterns involved in website vulnerabilities.