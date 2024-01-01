Raven is a runtime application protection platform that focuses on three main areas: Runtime Vulnerability Management: Analyzes application behavior during execution to determine if vulnerable libraries pose actual risks, helping to prioritize remediation efforts. Runtime Patching: Provides protection mechanisms at the library level to prevent exploitation of known vulnerabilities without requiring immediate code changes. Runtime Application Detection and Response (ADR): Monitors application behavior to detect and respond to potential security threats, including both CVE and non-CVE based attacks. The platform operates across various cloud environments, including Kubernetes clusters, containers, and compute instances, supporting multiple programming languages including Python, Ruby, C, C++, JavaScript, Go, Scala, Java, and PHP. Deployment requires minimal setup and operates with low overhead in production environments, providing continuous monitoring and protection of applications during execution.
