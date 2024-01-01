Aikido Security

Aikido is a comprehensive security platform designed for cloud-native companies. It integrates multiple security functions including: 1. Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) 2. Software Composition Analysis (SCA) 3. Secrets Detection 4. Static Application Security Testing (SAST) 5. Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Scanning 6. Container Image Scanning 7. Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) 8. Open Source License Scanning 9. Malware Detection in Dependencies 10. Outdated Software Checking The platform aims to simplify security processes by providing a centralized system for identifying and addressing security issues across code, CI/CD pipelines, and cloud environments. It integrates with existing development workflows and tools, offering features such as alert deduplication, auto-triage, and custom rules to reduce alert fatigue. Aikido also provides actionable documentation to help developers understand and address security vulnerabilities efficiently.
This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.
Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.
Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.
JAADAS is a powerful tool for static analysis of Android applications, providing features like API misuse analysis and inter-procedure dataflow analysis.
Mitigate security concerns of Dependency Confusion supply chain security risks.
A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools.
An open-source modern Dependency Walker for Windows developers.
A deliberately weak and insecure implementation of GraphQL for testing and practicing GraphQL security
YLS Language Server for YARA Language with comprehensive features and Python 3.8 support.