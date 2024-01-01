Aikido Security 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

Aikido is a comprehensive security platform designed for cloud-native companies. It integrates multiple security functions including: 1. Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) 2. Software Composition Analysis (SCA) 3. Secrets Detection 4. Static Application Security Testing (SAST) 5. Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Scanning 6. Container Image Scanning 7. Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) 8. Open Source License Scanning 9. Malware Detection in Dependencies 10. Outdated Software Checking The platform aims to simplify security processes by providing a centralized system for identifying and addressing security issues across code, CI/CD pipelines, and cloud environments. It integrates with existing development workflows and tools, offering features such as alert deduplication, auto-triage, and custom rules to reduce alert fatigue. Aikido also provides actionable documentation to help developers understand and address security vulnerabilities efficiently.