Apiiro ASPM Platform

Apiiro ASPM (Application Security Posture Management) Platform is a security solution that provides visibility and risk management across the application development lifecycle. The platform creates a comprehensive inventory of applications and software supply chain components by analyzing code repositories, pull requests, builds, and runtime environments. It uses Deep Code Analysis (DCA) to understand application architecture and identify security risks. Key capabilities include: 1. Application inventory and risk assessment - Automatically builds a complete application and supply chain inventory including APIs, GenAI implementations, authentication frameworks, and PII in code. 2. Material code change detection - Monitors commits and pull requests to identify changes that impact the application attack surface. 3. Risk prioritization - Contextualizes security findings based on business impact and application architecture to help teams focus on critical issues. 4. Integration capabilities - Connects with existing security tools (SAST, SCA, CSPM, API security) and normalizes findings into a unified view. 5. Risk Graph technology - Maps relationships between different types of risks using context from code, runtime, and databases. 6. Governance and compliance - Provides risk-based policies and automated workflows that can be embedded into pull requests and CI/CD pipelines. 7. Developer-focused remediation - Delivers security feedback directly to developers with context for efficient fixes. The platform bridges the gap between security, development, and risk management teams by providing a single interface for application security posture management.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
PINNED
InfoSecHired
Mandos Brief Newsletter
System Two Security
Aikido Security
Permiso
Wiz
Adversa AI
