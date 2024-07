Web Application Exploits and Defenses 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A codelab by Bruce Leban, Mugdha Bendre, and Parisa Tabriz that demonstrates how web application vulnerabilities can be exploited and how to defend against these attacks. The codelab covers various topics such as Cross-Site Scripting (XSS), Cross-Site Request Forgery (XSRF), Client-State Manipulation, Denial of Service, Code Execution, Configuration Vulnerabilities, AJAX vulnerabilities, and more.