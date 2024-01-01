A BloodHoundAD Report Engine for Security Teams to identify Active Directory security vulnerabilities and harden common configuration vulnerabilities and oversights.
OWASP Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on improving the security of software. It provides a wide range of resources, including documentation, cheat sheets, and training, to help developers and security professionals improve the security of their applications. The organization is driven by volunteers and offers a variety of resources, including the Top Ten, ASVS, and cheat sheets, to help individuals improve the security of their applications. OWASP also hosts conferences and training events, such as the Global AppSec conference, to bring together security professionals and provide a platform for knowledge sharing and networking. The organization's mission is to make the internet a safer place by providing free and open-source resources to the global community.
A BloodHoundAD Report Engine for Security Teams to identify Active Directory security vulnerabilities and harden common configuration vulnerabilities and oversights.
A ruby script that scans for vulnerable 3rd-party web applications
A Java based HTTP/HTTPS proxy for assessing web application vulnerability with various useful features.
A vulnerable web site in NodeJS for testing security source code analyzers.
A vulnerability management tool for macOS that monitors and detects vulnerabilities in over 100 apps.
Vulnerable Android application for learning security concepts.