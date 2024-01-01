OWASP Foundation 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

OWASP Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on improving the security of software. It provides a wide range of resources, including documentation, cheat sheets, and training, to help developers and security professionals improve the security of their applications. The organization is driven by volunteers and offers a variety of resources, including the Top Ten, ASVS, and cheat sheets, to help individuals improve the security of their applications. OWASP also hosts conferences and training events, such as the Global AppSec conference, to bring together security professionals and provide a platform for knowledge sharing and networking. The organization's mission is to make the internet a safer place by providing free and open-source resources to the global community.