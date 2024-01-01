Acra 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Database protection suite with field level encryption and intrusion detection. Acra provides application-level encryption for data fields, multi-layered access control, database leakage prevention, and intrusion detection capabilities in one suite. Perfect for distributed apps (web, server-side and mobile) that store data in one or many databases / datastores. Typical industries: Web and mobile apps that store data in a centralised database or object storage, Healthcare, patient apps, Finance, fintech, neobanking, SaaS, Critical infrastructures, Apps with > 1000 users, IoT apps that collect telemetry and process data in the cloud, High-load data processing apps. Acra gives you tools for encrypting each sensitive data record (data field, database cell, json) before storing them in the database / file storage. And then decrypting them in a secure compartmented area (on Acra side). Acra allows to encrypt data as early as possible and operate on encrypted data.