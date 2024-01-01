echoCTF is a computer security framework for running cybersecurity exercises and competitions like Capture the Flag, used for network penetration testing and security auditing.
Database protection suite with field level encryption and intrusion detection. Acra provides application-level encryption for data fields, multi-layered access control, database leakage prevention, and intrusion detection capabilities in one suite. Perfect for distributed apps (web, server-side and mobile) that store data in one or many databases / datastores. Typical industries: Web and mobile apps that store data in a centralised database or object storage, Healthcare, patient apps, Finance, fintech, neobanking, SaaS, Critical infrastructures, Apps with > 1000 users, IoT apps that collect telemetry and process data in the cloud, High-load data processing apps. Acra gives you tools for encrypting each sensitive data record (data field, database cell, json) before storing them in the database / file storage. And then decrypting them in a secure compartmented area (on Acra side). Acra allows to encrypt data as early as possible and operate on encrypted data.
echoCTF is a computer security framework for running cybersecurity exercises and competitions like Capture the Flag, used for network penetration testing and security auditing.
PLC-side fuzzing tool for uncovering vulnerabilities in ICS control applications.
A library of string validators and sanitizers.
SerpApi is a Google Search API that allows you to scrape Google and other search engines with ease.
A guide to secure Ruby development, providing guidelines and recommendations for secure coding practices.
A tool to extract links from responses and filter them via decoding/sorting