Commercial
Application Security
application-security
ai
sast
static-analysis
vulnerability-management
devsecops
security-automation
code-security
sbom
secrets
Qwiet AI is an application security platform that combines multiple security scanning capabilities into a single solution. The platform integrates SAST (Static Application Security Testing), SCA (Software Composition Analysis), container security, secrets detection, and SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) scanning in one unified workflow. The tool uses AI agents to analyze code for vulnerabilities, prioritize findings based on reachability and exploitability, and generate fixes for identified issues. It aims to reduce false positives in security scanning by applying contextual analysis to determine which vulnerabilities pose actual risk. Key features include: - Unified scanning that combines multiple security testing methodologies - AI-powered vulnerability prioritization based on criticality, reachability, and exploitability - Automated fix generation for identified vulnerabilities - CI/CD pipeline integration capabilities - Self-validation mechanisms to prevent introducing new issues during remediation - Vulnerability dashboard for centralized issue management The platform is designed to fit into existing software development lifecycle processes, with a focus on reducing the time between vulnerability discovery and resolution.

Verisys Antivirus API Logo
Verisys Antivirus API

Scan files for viruses and malware with language-agnostic REST API

Commercial
Application Security
Curiefense Logo
Curiefense

Curiefense is an application security platform that protects against various threats and offers community involvement.

Free
Application Security
EoHoneypotBundle Logo
EoHoneypotBundle

A honeypot trap for Symfony2 forms to reduce spam submissions.

Free
Application Security
Secure Coding Guidelines for Java SE Logo
Secure Coding Guidelines for Java SE

Guidelines for secure coding in Java SE to avoid bugs that could weaken security and open holes in Java's security features.

Free
Application Security
ASH - The Automated Security Helper Logo
ASH - The Automated Security Helper

A tool to conduct preliminary security checks in code, infrastructure, or IAM configurations using various open-source tools.

Free
Application Security
flAWS Challenge Logo
flAWS Challenge

A series of levels teaching about common mistakes and gotchas when using Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Free
Application Security
ffufai Logo
ffufai

ffufai is an AI-enhanced wrapper for ffuf that automatically suggests file extensions for web fuzzing based on the target URL and headers.

Free
Application Security
django-admin-honeypot Logo
django-admin-honeypot

A fake Django admin login screen to detect and notify admins of attempted unauthorized access

Free
Application Security

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
System Two Security Logo

System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Commercial
Security Operations
Aikido Security Logo

Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Commercial
Application Security
Permiso Logo

Permiso

Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.

Commercial
IAM
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security