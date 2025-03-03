Qwiet AI is an application security platform that combines multiple security scanning capabilities into a single solution. The platform integrates SAST (Static Application Security Testing), SCA (Software Composition Analysis), container security, secrets detection, and SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) scanning in one unified workflow. The tool uses AI agents to analyze code for vulnerabilities, prioritize findings based on reachability and exploitability, and generate fixes for identified issues. It aims to reduce false positives in security scanning by applying contextual analysis to determine which vulnerabilities pose actual risk. Key features include: - Unified scanning that combines multiple security testing methodologies - AI-powered vulnerability prioritization based on criticality, reachability, and exploitability - Automated fix generation for identified vulnerabilities - CI/CD pipeline integration capabilities - Self-validation mechanisms to prevent introducing new issues during remediation - Vulnerability dashboard for centralized issue management The platform is designed to fit into existing software development lifecycle processes, with a focus on reducing the time between vulnerability discovery and resolution.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
PINNED
